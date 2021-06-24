MTN, ZTE accused in US lawsuit of aiding Iraq terror

South Africa’s MTN Group and Chinese technology company ZTE have been accused in a US lawsuit of indirectly supporting an Iranian terrorist campaign that resulted in Americans being injured and killed in Iraq.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday in New York, more than 50 Americans claim MTN and ZTE did business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, even though they knew the transactions would help to finance, arm and support the Iranian group’s terror campaign in neighbouring Iraq. — Reported by Loni Prinsloo and Patricia Hurtado, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP

