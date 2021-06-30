MTN’s eSwatini network hit by rising unrest

MTN in eSwatini, the small, land-locked country on South Africa’s eastern border that was previously known as Swaziland, said on Wednesday that it is struggling to keep its network operating amid rising unrest.

“MTN eSwatini confirms that the organisation is currently experiencing disruption to services and connectivity,” MTN Group said in a statement.

“Meeting our customers’ needs remain a key priority for us. We are committed to restoring our services and connectivity as soon as possible,” said MTN eSwatini CEO Wandile Mtshali.

“As a precaution, we are exploring all necessary measures to ensure the safety our customers, staff and partners. We will monitor the situation and keep our customers updated on all relevant developments.”

The situation in the impoverished country remains volatile, with major roads and border crossings closed, amid pro-democracy protests against the royal family, headed by King Mswati III.

Earlier reports said the king had fled the country to neighbouring South Africa as the protests turned violent. The government, however, denied those reports. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media