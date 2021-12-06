Mzansi’s lowest transaction rates help small businesses grow 

So, what should you look for when choosing a card machine for your small business?

Partnering with a company that has your best interests at heart is a pretty good place to start.

Luckily a rapidly growing mobile payment provider is on a mission to help small businesses succeed. Because, when small businesses flourish, our economy thrives.

The dynamic fintech recently launched their Together We Rise campaign, which commits to uplifting SMMEs by offering the best-value card machines and lowest transaction rates in South Africa.

For those wanting to be the hero or heroine in their very own “rags to riches” story, it makes sense to do business with a service provider that is geared to help you succeed.

iKhokha offers merchants all of the above and more. Their team is on a mission to create financial inclusion throughout South Africa by making card machines affordable to all small business owners.

And they’re getting it right. That means they provide their clients across South Africa with:

Reliable, portable payment devices with user-friendly software

Excellent security features to protect card payments

No expensive monthly rental fees on card machines

The lowest transaction rates on all card payments

Rewards for growing your business and revenue

iKhokha was established with a mandate to maintain the lowest possible transaction rates so as to include all business owners and entrepreneurs in the business landscape, regardless of how big or small their business.

The company aims to offer SMEs highly competitive mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions for day-to-day transacting, so that they can run their business affordably. This means they have ensured that anyone with a smartphone can accept and process debit and credit card payments, while also paying the lowest transaction rates in South Africa.

Unpacking iKhokha’s transaction rates

iKhokha currently charges only 2.75% per transaction (exclusive of VAT). The best part is, as your turnover increases, these transaction rates drop. That means the more money you make, the less you pay on card transaction fees. Find a more detailed rate breakdown here.

You can also take a look at iKhokha’s rates calculator to find your customised transaction rate.

In addition, their entry level card machine costs as little as R199 once-off with no rental fees, making your first foray into card transacting extremely affordable.

The commission that other local card machine providers charge on transactions is not only higher but some, like larger retail banks, also tend to charge costly monthly rental fees which increase your expenses and the overall costs of running your business.

Shop around and you’ll see transaction rates starting from around 2.95% and up elsewhere.

In contrast, the iKhokha model actually rewards you for your business success by reducing card payment fees as you make more money. While competitors have followed suit, their overall card transaction rates and fees remain higher than iKhokha’s.

iKhokha is here to stay, and like its merchants, will grow and expand using a cost-effective business model where everybody wins. With the lowest transaction rates in Mzansi and a team dedicated to adding value and supporting clients, they’re paying it forward every day.

Check out more information on iKhokha’s cost-effective mobile card machine devices here: www.ikhokha.com.