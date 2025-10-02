NEC XON launches anti-theft cabinets for South African telcos

NEC XON has announced the introduction of a new generation of unique anti-theft telecommunications cabinets designed to combat the ongoing epidemic of battery theft and vandalism across mobile networks in South Africa and Southern Africa.

South Africa’s two largest operators, MTN and Vodacom, together reported losses of around R550-million in 2024 due to battery theft alone. Vodacom faces an average of 700 incidents per month, while MTN records hundreds more. These crimes disrupt services, increase operating costs and erode customer trust.

Better protection, lower price

NEC XON’s new solution, developed in partnership with Swiss Integr-8 Group using unique and proprietary materials and compounds, offers from 90 minutes to six hours of proven break-in resistance. Competing solutions offer only about 15 minutes’ protection, and cost significantly more.

Higher-strength cabinets allow telecoms operators to buy time, create deterrence and focus on protecting high-risk sites. Independent testing has included forced entry and explosive resistance trials, where the cabinets withstood multiple attempts (using a variety of blunt and cutting tools) without breach.

Watch – mobile network battery security cabinet forced entry and explosive resistance trials:

Another unique feature of the NEC XON/Swiss Integr-8 Group offering is that each cabinet is backed by up to R290 000 in insurance cover (dependent on content), included in the purchase price – a first for the industry. This provides operators not only with a physical deterrent but also guaranteed financial protection if a breach occurs within the specified resilience time.

“Telcos are under constant financial pressure from theft-related losses,” said Quintin van Zyl, head of pre-sales in the telco division at NEC XON. “Our cabinets deliver stronger protection for less money, ensuring CFOs and technical teams can safeguard high-risk sites, protect revenue and maintain network uptime without blowing budgets.”

Key features include:

Guaranteed resilience from 90 minutes to six hours through the use of proprietary materials and compounds in the construction.

through the use of proprietary materials and compounds in the construction. Integrated monitoring sensors and secure cable reticulation.

and secure cable reticulation. Modular, stackable configurations to optimise investment.

to optimise investment. Standards-based design that does not void equipment warranties.

that does not void equipment warranties. Insurance is included, with content insurance cover of up to R290 000 (dependent on content), if breached within 90 minutes.

With distribution rights secured across the region, NEC XON is engaging with mobile network operators in South Africa and beyond to run proof-of-concept deployments. “Battery theft is no longer just a technical issue – it’s a business-critical challenge,” added Van Zyl. “By combining resilience, affordability and built-in insurance, we’re setting a new benchmark for telecoms site security.”

