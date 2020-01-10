Nigeria unveils R10-billion broadband project - TechCentral

Nigeria plans to invest N265-billion (R10.4-billion) in broadband infrastructure over the next four years as the government sets its sights on nationwide coverage and to boost an economy recovering from a 2016 contraction.

The government will provide N65-billion for the project and six private infrastructure companies the balance under a public-private partnership, according to Umar Danbatta, the CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The government of Africa’s biggest producer of crude oil wants to increase connectivity for the nation’s almost 200 million people as part of a drive to boost business and help diversify the economy away from the commodity.

The West African nation plans to roll out an additional 30 000km of fibre across its 774 local governments, taking the total to 71 000km by 2024, Danbatta said in a telephone interview from the nation’s capital, Abuja. The penetration rate could rise to 65% from 38%, he said.

The commission plans to start the project this year after obtaining government approval, Danbatta said. “There will be data everywhere in the country and it will be cheap.” — Reported by Emele Onu, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP