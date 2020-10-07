 Nutanix e-book: Improving end-user experience directly impacts productivity, job satisfaction - TechCentral
Nutanix e-book: Improving end-user experience directly impacts productivity, job satisfaction

Nutanix, in a newly released e-book, provides organisations with deep insight into the “whys” and “hows” of end-user computing (EUC) innovation. According to Insight, IT professionals recognise the need to “deliver high-quality, seamless IT solutions to keep their employees engaged and productive” and believe they can gain a competitive advantage by improving the end-user experience. Yet only 16% are actively concerned with the end-user experience.

Nutanix asserts that EUC initiatives can have a long-lasting and positive effect on all stakeholder groups in an organisation:

  • End users can accelerate their productivity on virtualised desktops without the hassle and limitations of physical hardware and location;
  • IT personnel are able to automate many of the manual processes that bog them down when supporting physical desktops;
  • Executive management can better maintain operational costs while also keeping capex in check; and
  • Technology vendors that provide end-to-end EUC solutions spend less time troubleshooting and error-proofing their offers and more time innovating and expanding on the capabilities of the solution itself.

Downloading this e-book is for you if you’re interested in:

  • Reducing downtime by as much as 97%;
  • Reducing IT costs by up to 60%; and
  • Cutting capex by up to 40%.

This e-book is supported by various case studies, allowing you to fully explore EUC innovation and its applicability to your organisation. Get it here.

