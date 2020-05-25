Obscure announces distribution agreement with Proofpoint - TechCentral

Obscure Technologies, specialist cybersecurity brokers and leading value-added distributor of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, has announced a dynamic distribution agreement with Proofpoint, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organisations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people.

Through a cloud-based platform built for the way people work today, Proofpoint helps organisations safeguard their information, as well as their users, across inbound e-mail security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, e-mail encryption, electronic discovery and e-mail archiving. Under this new agreement, Obscure Technologies will sell Proofpoint’s award-winning, people-centric solutions to its reseller partners in Africa, including e-mail security, compliance, advanced threat, information and user protection as well as cybersecurity awareness training.

“We’re excited to add Proofpoint to our security portfolio and look forward to expanding the company’s footprint in Africa,” said Justin Lee, MD, Obscure Technologies. “Proofpoint’s cutting-edge, intelligent and innovative integrated suite of cloud-based security solutions is designed and developed to go head to head with cybercriminals, while simplifying compliance and support on the backend.”

As businesses shift to the cloud, so have attackers. Cloud infrastructure may be highly secure, but the people who use it are often vulnerable. There’s a simple reason perimeter defences aren’t working: in today’s cloud-enabled mobile economy, there’s no longer a perimeter to defend. Work takes place on devices organisations don’t support, on infrastructure they don’t manage, and in channels they don’t own. Recognised by renowned industry analysts, Proofpoint provides the most effective cybersecurity and compliance solutions to protect people across every channel including e-mail, the Web, the cloud and social media.

“At Obscure, our culture and vision play a big part in the solutions, products and vendors we select – innovative, intelligent and tested cybersecurity solutions that help our partners and clients gain the trust of individuals, ecosystems and regulators in the digital economy. Proofpoint solutions are trusted by over 50% of the Fortune 1 000 and offer organisations of all sizes a competitive edge in the fight against cyber-threats,” said Francois van Hirtum, chief technology officer, Obscure Technologies.

With Proofpoint’s security suite, organisations can:

Stop e-mail and cloud-based threats, including malware, credential phishing and e-mail business compromise.

Reduce successful phishing attacks and malware by empowering your people to spot and report unsafe e-mail and by safeguarding their personal digital activity.

Secure the digital channels by blocking impostor attacks and malicious content that use trusted and lookalike e-mail and Web domains, social media, the dark Web, and more.

Protect your most sensitive data and comply with ever-evolving regulations — without the headaches and costs of legacy data protection tools.

Collect, archive, supervise and monitor sensitive data in a compliant and legally defensible manner without the cost and hassle of traditional compliance tools.

“Today, cybercriminals increasingly target people within organisations, rather than systems or infrastructure. This requires a mind shift from IT security teams to take a people-centric approach to cybersecurity to combat threats effectively,” said Keith Bird, vice president, Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa, for Proofpoint. “Proofpoint integrates a people-centric view into its security platform to easily identify vulnerable users and create a tailored approach to best protect each individual user. Our partnership with Obscure Technologies will help us deliver first-class protection to address the needs of enterprises who are facing a fast-evolving threat landscape.”

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies is a firm of experts, specialised in brokering the best security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies dreams, lives and breathes security – which, for us, is more than selling a point security product. By keeping up to date with dynamic security trends, global developments, local markets and the uppermost benchmarks of service, we are able to sustain and enhance our own expertise. This culminates in end-to-end innovative technology and professional solutions for our partner community. More information is available at www.obscuretech.net.