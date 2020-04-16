Obscure Technologies chosen to support SA distribution for Netskope Security Cloud - TechCentral

Obscure Technologies has announced a commitment from Netskope, the leading security cloud, regarding a South African distribution agreement. The deal will support sharply rising enterprise demand for Netskope’s market-leading Security Cloud, enabling Obscure to provide customers with native cloud security that is data-centric, cloud-smart and fast.

Forty-four percent of security threats now come from cloud applications and services, and more than 50% of DLP violations are cloud related, according to the Netskope Cloud and Threat Report February 2020. Netskope was built within the cloud to address the needs of a world in which cloud is pervasive and security needs to follow data wherever it goes. The Netskope Security Cloud provides unrivalled visibility, and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites and private apps from anywhere, on any device. With Netskope, organisations can understand their cloud risks and safely enable the cloud and Web with granular policy controls for all users, locations and devices.

The cloud service market is forecast to grow by 17% this year, according to Gartner, and cloud data centres will process 94% of workloads in 2021

“We are thrilled to add Netskope’s Security Cloud to Obscure’s security portfolio,” said Obscure Technologies chief technology officer Francois van Hirtum. “The cloud service market is forecast to grow by 17% this year, according to Gartner, and cloud data centres will process 94% of workloads in 2021. We help our clients choose the right security products to gain the trust of customers, industries and regulators in the digital economy. Netskope’s strong, consistent and cutting-edge security cloud is going to be a very important part of the cyber-defence strategy for South African organisations.”

Johannesburg POP

Andre Stewart, vice president and GM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Netskope, said: “According to Gartner, a cloud native, integrated security framework is the best way to protect an increasingly perimeter-less environment, and the Netskope Security Cloud provides cost-effective Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) that is easy to use and administer. At the start of this year, we opened our Johannesburg point of presence to bring our New Edge security network directly into South Africa, enabling us to deliver real-time, cloud-native security with low latency. The Netskope Security Cloud, underpinned by New Edge, ensures that security is always on, always present, and never a roadblock to ensuring users can access all the right data and apps with the best user experience, whether working from home, the cafe or the office.”

Gartner recently praised Netskope for its leadership in the emerging category of SASE, with its complete security platform for software as a service, infrastructure as a service, Web and private access. Gartner also recognised Netskope as a Leader in the 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” for the third consecutive year. Netskope also continues to be positioned furthest for its completeness of vision — for three years running.

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies is a firm of experts, specialised in brokering the best security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies dreams, lives and breathes security – which, for us, is more than selling a point security product. By keeping up to date with dynamic security trends, global developments, local markets and the uppermost benchmarks of service, we are able to sustain and enhance our own expertise. This culminates in end-to-end innovative technology and professional solutions for our partner community.

About Netskope

The Netskope Security Cloud provides unrivalled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world’s largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organisations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.