On the fence about DaaS? Nutanix outlines the pros - TechCentral

Companies of all sizes are turning to desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions to satisfy their digital workspace needs. Traditional desktops and laptops are costly and difficult to manage, and they pose significant security challenges.

This guide explains the top reasons why companies are adopting DaaS to help them succeed on their digital journey.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) replaces traditional systems with virtual ones powered from your data centre. Many enterprises have successful VDI deployments but are looking for options that extend their organisation into the cloud and reduce management overhead.

DaaS overcomes the challenges of traditional desktop and laptop systems and can serve as a platform to deliver VDI from a variety of clouds. For companies undergoing digital transformation, DaaS is a great way to empower both end users and IT teams. End users benefit because they have greater flexibility to work from anywhere, on any device, and collaborate more easily with co-workers, partners and suppliers.

IT teams benefit because DaaS can simplify VDI integration and delivery while making it easy to add new services to an enterprises digital workspace whenever and wherever you need them.

The top 10 reasons to choose DaaS:

