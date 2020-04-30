Openserve's Althon Beukes on why Telkom is launching 'naked ADSL' - TechCentral

Telkom announced earlier this week that its wholesale division, Openserve, is launching a new product for Internet service providers that means consumers are no longer required to buy a copper line from Telkom’s retail division.

The move, known colloquially as “naked ADSL”, is one that has long been requested from consumers who don’t want a landline voice service but have been frustrated by the fact that it was a requirement when buying a copper-based fixed-line broadband service from Telkom.

Openserve CEO Althon Beukes spoke to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the new product, known as Openserve Pure Connect. He explained why, after so many years of agitation from consumers, Telkom has finally decided to offer “naked ADSL” through its ISP partners.

“I guess you can say it’s long overdue,” Beukes said. “We have seen in the last few years that there is still a demand for our copper broadband services and hence we have now simplified the value proposition because it is a very cost-effective and reliable way to connect.”

In the podcast, Beukes explains what the announcement means for the longevity of Telkom’s copper access network, and why the company will continue to decommission copper.

Listen to the interview

