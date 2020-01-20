Panda Security offers free cyber-risk assessments - TechCentral

>> Free, confidential cyber-risk assessment reveals an organisation’s IT risks and vulnerabilities.

>> Three-part webinar to explore how endpoint detection and response technologies can provide an additional layer of protection as part of a holistic cybersecurity strategy.

The inherent weaknesses of traditional antivirus software have enabled cybercriminals to adopt a new array of tools to wreak havoc. These include targeted and zero-day attacks, ransomware and advanced persistent threats, or APTs. Organisations’ users are at risk not just of information theft and the impact on business continuity, but also the economic fallout of being targeted. Consequences could include lawsuits and fines levelled against the company and potentially crippling reputational damage.

“The level of protection delivered by EPP (endpoint protection) technology is still important as it protects against known threats. However, it’s become essential to have EDR (endpoint detection and response) tools that detect new and unknown threats, too,” explained Jeremy Matthews, CEO of Panda Security’s sub-Saharan Africa operations. EDR technology enables the detection of advanced threats. Panda’s differentiated EDR approach goes further than advanced threat detection and enables a prevention first approach as well as cyber-risk profiling.

In a new three-part webinar series exploring how to build cyber-resilient organisations, Matthews and Panda tech expert Matthew Stevens will:

Explore the key differences between endpoint protection platforms and endpoint detection and response, and why a holistic strategy that includes both is important.

Explain the different technology approaches to EDR and how to choose the right one for your business.

Illustrate how EDR can help you identify where key risk areas and vulnerabilities lie within your organisation’s IT infrastructure, systems and software.

Show how data gathered from the endpoint environment about Web filtering, application usage, network usage analysis and indicators of attack can provide meaningful insights to inform strategies for risk reduction.

Discuss technologies available (such as patch management) that make compliance and risk reduction more efficient and less burdensome for IT teams.

With one study estimating that 80% of personal data breaches are the result of poor patch management, technology that manages the timely implementation of software updates has become more important than ever.

“The top issue in vulnerability management is that organisations aren’t prioritising their patching and compensating controls to align to vulnerabilities targeted by threat actors,” said Craig Lawson of Gartner. The IT consultancy has predicted that 99% of the vulnerabilities exploited by the end of 2020 will continue to be ones known by security and IT professionals for at least one year.

A bird’s eye view of risk

Traditional AV only goes so far in protecting against today’s advanced threats — attendees of Panda’s cyber-resilience webinar series will be able to request a complimentary evaluation of their organisations’ IT systems by Panda Security. The confidential report will uncover threats that your current AV is not detecting, as well as potential vulnerabilities that must be addressed to ensure protection from cyber threats.

“For cybersecurity to be successful, a reactive, wait-and-see mindset is no longer good enough,” said Matthews. “Today’s ever-evolving threats require organisations to adopt a proactive, multi-layered approach to security and risk — one that involves real-time visibility and analysis of risk areas as well as greater control over your endpoint environment. We’re committed to helping companies make the most of available technologies to ensure their organisations and information remain safe.”

The webinar first webinar will be on 29 January 2020 at 10am, followed by 12 February and 26 February at 10am. Register now!