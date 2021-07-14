Photos show extensive damage to torched Mustek Durban offices

Photos have emerged of the damage caused to IT distributor Mustek’s offices in Durban, which were torched by a gang of marauding criminals on Monday.

The offices of the JSE-listed IT distribution group were trashed and set alight, according to MD Hein Engelbrecht.

No employees were present at the Mustek Durban offices when the criminals breached the security at the Redlyn Business Park north of the city — the company had told staff to stay at home given the volatile situation.

“They attacked the office complex at around midday,” Engelbrecht said. “They hurt the security guards badly and broke down the gate.”

The looters then gained access to Mustek’s top-floor sales area, where they proceeded to steal anything they could, but especially TVs, monitors and laptops. They also gained access to Mustek’s warehouse and damaged the company’s fleet of vehicles and stole stock meant for customers.

The building is leased by Mustek.

Photos showing the aftermath of the looting and arson are included below.