Pick n Pay customers can now send digital grocery vouchers - TechCentral

Pick n Pay has announced that its customers can now send digital grocery vouchers, allowing others to have access to essential items and encouraging contactless transactions during this time.

The giant food and clothing retail store says voucher values range from R50 up to R1 000, and they can be used at Pick n Pay stores nationally.

Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay, says that the timing of this new feature is particularly relevant as many customers look to support each other, from a distance.

Early in April, Pick n Pay upped the ante in South Africa’s online retail sector by launching a same-day grocery delivery service

“Many have been separated from their friends, family, domestic workers, staff or colleagues during lockdown. The new digital grocery voucher helps you virtually send essential food items to each other’s homes,” Van Rensburg says.

He adds that this new feature will also help customers support a local charity that may need supplies during this difficult time.

Customers can purchase a digital grocery voucher by visiting Webtickets or any Pick n Pay Money counter. Once bought, the digital grocery voucher can be sent to anyone via SMS or e-mail. The voucher recipient will get an SMS or e-mail with the voucher value and unique voucher code, which they then use when paying for their goods.

Early in April, Pick n Pay upped the ante in South Africa’s online retail sector by launching a same-day grocery delivery service in partnership with alcohol delivery app Bottles. The app has changed tack to deliver essential groceries during the national lockdown.