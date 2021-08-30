Pinnacle’s Nyeleti Shikwambane on being a female leader in IT

This episode of the podcast brings a fitting end to Women’s Month as we get to know Nyeleti Shikwambane, a mother of four who is also the Huawei Enterprise product manager, IP, at Pinnacle.

Speaking from home – Nyeleti has welcomed a new baby into her life a week ago – she shares her ups and downs being a female leader in the still male-dominated world of IT.

Her insight into life and management, and her advice for young entrants into the working world, make for an interesting interview. Shikwambane has an open, candid outlook, which is laced with optimism; she is a great example of hard work. From humble beginnings to a high performing leader, she shares it all.

“Leadership in IT has a place for us all. I don’t want to manage like a man; I bring a motherly side, which is part of me. It makes me special and my team responds to that,” she says.

Enjoy the discussion!

Listen to the interview

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.