Popia and GDPR: The guide to corporate compliance - TechCentral

Popia and GDPR. How can your organisation be compliant? Is it compliant? In this e-book, experts from Atvance Intellect provide you with the perfect guide to corporate compliance.

In this guide, you will discover what your business needs to know to ensure compliance, to reduce risk and to engage in best practice when it comes to these two market leaders in personal information protection.

Get in touch with Atvance Intellect, experts in data privacy, data law, compliance and global best practice to ensure that your business doesn’t just survive compliance, it leverages it for growth.

Contact Brendon, our data privacy expert, on brendon@atvance.tech or call him on +27(0)82-524-8211. Alternatively, find him on LinkedIn or visit atvance.tech.

About Atvance Intellect

Atvance Intellect helps organisations attract new customers, optimise processes and drive sustainability, profit and growth by assisting them to leverage their intellectual capital. Bringing together all the secure data sources that a company has at its disposal, we apply data to every question, decision and action, transforming it first into information, and then into actionable intelligence to maximise business objectives and goals.

Our deep understanding of the data-driven technology landscape inspires us to find new and innovative ways of unlocking value, helping you better understand your business landscape and achieve your objectives. We take all your data points and sources and turn them into assets that can translate into growing a successful business.

Follow us on LinkedIn for more information or visit our content hub on TechCentral for latest company news and featured articles.