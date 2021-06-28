Popia for the C-suite: An intelligent guide to intelligent privacy

Looking for a simple and straightforward insight into an effective privacy programme that translates into efficient decision making and planning for the busy executive? You will find it here in the latest white paper from Atvance Intellect.

Good governance frameworks are really important as they show you where your data sits, how sensitive it is and what you can, or can’t, do with it. If you know the governance, if you ask the right questions, then you can manage your IT, your people and your data with an understanding that translates into minimised risk and maximised value. – Brendon Ambrose, Atvance Intellect

Get in touch with Atvance Intellect, experts in data privacy, data law, compliance and global best practice to ensure that your business doesn’t just survive compliance, it leverages it for growth.

Contact Brendon, our data privacy expert, on brendon@atvance.tech, call him on +27 82 524 8211, connect with him on LinkedIn, or visit advance.tech.

Remember, Popia was implemented as a step towards improving South Africa’s ability to trade on the global stage. It’s not a barrier, it’s a door opening. – Brendon Ambrose, Atvance Intellect

About Atvance Intellect

Atvance Intellect helps organisations attract new customers, optimise processes, and drive sustainability, profit and growth by assisting them to leverage their intellectual capital. Bringing together all the secure data sources that a company has at its disposal, we apply data to every question, decision and action, transforming it first into information, and then into actionable intelligence to maximise business objectives and goals.

Our deep understanding of the data-driven technology landscape inspires us to find new and innovative ways of unlocking value, helping you better understand your business landscape and achieve your objectives. We take all your data points and sources and turn them into assets that can translate into growing a successful business.

Follow us on LinkedIn for more information or visit our content hub on TechCentral for latest company news and featured articles.