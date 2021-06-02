Post Office in e-commerce deal with Mail Americas - TechCentral

The South African Post Office has signed an agreement with Mail Americas that it says will give online traders better access into all of Southern Africa, including rural areas.

“In terms of the agreement, the Post Office will provide distribution services to clients of Mail Americas in South Africa and the subcontinent,” the company said on Tuesday.

Individuals who buy items online will have greater choice, lower delivery charges, and faster, simpler deliveries and customs clearances, it said. The agreement came into effect on 1 June.

Mail America is an e-commerce platform that specialises in providing cross-border business-to-customer solutions to postal operators. It focuses on connecting businesses with customers in Latin America and Africa.