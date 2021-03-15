Power outages to last until at least Wednesday - TechCentral

Power outages to last until at least Wednesday

Eskom said on Sunday it would extend scheduled power cuts by three more days, until 5am on Wednesday, as it suffered further breakdowns at five power stations during the weekend.

Eskom will cut up to 2GW from the national grid — stage-2 load shedding.

“We currently have 6 545MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 915MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the demand,” the firm said in a statement on Twitter. — Reported by Nqobile Dludla, (c) 2021 Reuters