Praekelt joins Frontify in the new era of branding - TechCentral

Swiss-based software-as-a-service company Frontify has partnered with local technology and service design outfit Praekelt Consulting to bring the former’s all-in-one brand management software to the South African market. The partnership brings together over 25 years of multinational experience in the digital branding space.

Multi-agency engagement models have become a long-term trend in the corporate market, and more and more people are now responsible for creating brand collateral. With consistency being such an integral part of building a brand, the need arose for a single space to house cloud-based corporate identities.

The Praekelt/Frontify partnership provides a single source of truth for multiple partners to engage with their clients’ corporate identities, allowing everyone to speak the same brand language.

Global giants such as Facebook, Pepsi and Lufthansa are among over 2 500 brands who have made use of Frontify to define their brand guidelines, manage their assets digitally and collaborate on multiple projects from a centralised space. However, one does not have to look too far to find a South African client who has used the software to stunning effect.

Absa’s use of a Praekelt-led Frontify brand site to relaunch its new-look brand in 2018 not only laid the foundation for one of the biggest rebrands in South African history, but also gave birth to a partnership with the potential to transform branding in the Middle East and Africa.

Expanded presence

“We’re very happy to partner with Praekelt and further expand our presence in South Africa,” said Ritchie Yoshikawa, agency lead of Frontify. “More and more, we continue to see interest in companies on the African continent that want to future-proof their brands and find a way to be consistent across all touchpoints. Digitalisation, scalability and centralisation are key, and we’re excited to help take these brands to the next level.”

Praekelt Consulting MD Dawood Patel is excited at the prospect of solving an age-old problem and looks forward to a new frontier. “In today’s corporate climate, it’s rare for a single agency or partner to be solely responsible for a customer’s branding,” he says. “With multiple partners – most of them now working remotely – this is a much-needed move towards a new age of branding.”

Praekelt is a technology and service design company based in South Africa and is the official Frontify partner for the Middle East and Africa.