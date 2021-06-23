Prosus appoints global M&A head

Naspers and Prosus, the European-listed spin-off of Naspers, have appointed Ervin Tu as group chief of investments, strategy and mergers & acquisitions of both companies.

The newly created position will see Tu reporting into CEO Bob van Dijk. He will join in August 2021 and will be based in San Francisco.

“Tu joins from SoftBank, where he was most recently a managing partner for the SoftBank Vision Fund,” Prosus said in a statement on Wednesday. “At the Vision Fund, he helped lead investments in Uber and ByteDance, among others, across technology sectors including transportation, logistics, delivery, next-generation media and sustainability.

“Previously, Tu co-led M&A and corporate finance for SoftBank Group International, and he was also an MD in the technology banking group at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on M&A.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media