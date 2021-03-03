Public servants demand double-inflation wage hike - TechCentral

South African civil servants demanded a pay rise that’s more than double the inflation rate, a week after finance minister Tito Mboweni insisted the government can’t afford increases.

The Public Servants Association, which represents almost a quarter of a million government employees, said they want across-the-board wage increases of inflation plus four percentage points. Talks on a new pay deal began on Monday.

Mboweni last week presented an annual budget that forecast a smaller-than-expected deficit in coming fiscal years. Those targets hinge on the government freezing public sector salaries over the next three years, with the government proposing a “significant moderation” in spending on wages.

A pact that exceeds the budgeted amounts would present a risk to the fiscal framework

“Government will negotiate on the basis of fairness, equity and affordability”, Mboweni said on 24 February. “A pact that exceeds the budgeted amounts would present a risk to the fiscal framework.”

Average inflation in South Africa last year was 3.3%.

The PSA is currently fighting to get the government to honour a three-year deal struck in 2018 that the state reneged on last year. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to power in 2018 was backed by the party’s powerful labour union allies that vociferously oppose the three-year moratorium on wage increases.

The PSA is also demanding: