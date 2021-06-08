Rahi in partnership with Cobalt Iron in Middle East, Africa - TechCentral

Rahi has partnered with Cobalt Iron, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based enterprise backup and data protection, to deliver advanced, automated and modern data management and protection in the Middle East and Africa.

Remote workers are the new normal. Security threats are on the rise, targeting the organisation’s most vital asset: data. And the amount of data under management is seemingly endless. Many enterprises still rely on overly complex legacy backup infrastructure. Those traditional methods of backup and recovery are labour intensive and have a high total cost of ownership, making them completely unrealistic for meeting today’s enterprise backup needs.

Yesterday’s backup methods don’t fit today’s needs. With the amount of administration and management that goes into daily enterprise backup operations, the sheer volume of data, the ever-evolving cybersecurity threats and the mass move to remote workflows, traditional data protection solutions just aren’t viable anymore.

Founded in 2012, Rahi has quickly cemented its reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic systems integrators

By including Cobalt Iron’s Compass in the portfolio, Rahi will enable companies to take full advantage of modern data protection and progressive technologies such as analytics, automation, hyperconvergence, SaaS, rapid recovery and infinite scalability to deliver the most powerful and disruptive data protection solution in the market today.

Rahi is known globally for providing IT infrastructure, data centre transformation, audio/video, networking, data storage and security solutions. The organisation recently announced its expansion into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market, which will see the company investing US$5-million dollars in the territory over the next three years.

Vast partner landscape

Founded in 2012, Rahi has quickly cemented its reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic systems integrators. This move is set to shake up the technology landscape across MEA. Through its vast partner landscape, which includes global technology giants such as Zoom, Nutanix, Palo Alto, Cobalt Iron, Lenovo, Juniper, Netapp, ZPE and Crestron, Rahi will deliver disruptive technology throughout the regions that are not currently available locally.

Protecting corporate data is paramount, but the investment in backup is often an afterthought for organisations. While many applications in the enterprise have benefitted from modernisation, automation and SaaS economics, the backup and recovery environment has largely been left to incremental feature improvements.

With Cobalt Iron’s backup SaaS solution, complexity is virtually eliminated, and the time needed to back up data is dramatically reduced. The result is a comprehensive data protection solution that is flexible, manageable and affordable. Compass by Cobalt Iron, which Rahi is one of the first to bring to the MEA market, is a new approach to data protection, harnessing analytics and automation to drive out cost and complexity while delivering reliable protection and valuable data insights to the business.

Along with this, Compass is the market’s only data protection solution that is truly SaaS based, multi cloud, and analytics driven, with award-winning security and cyberattack prevention capabilities built natively into the solution.

“Rahi is committed to offering the top industry solutions for our customers’ digital transformation journeys. The Compass SaaS-based multi-cloud platform will complement our existing data portfolio and expand our digital business offerings. Rahi and Cobalt Iron are offering truly complementary services,” said Charl Kinghorn, vice president of Rahi Middle East and Africa.

“As the premier business technology channel in the MEA region, Rahi is a welcome addition to the IronClad Partner Advantage family. As such, this partnership is powerful industry recognition of Compass in the enterprise SaaS backup marketplace,” said Chris Snell, Cobalt Iron senior solution architect.

Rahi offers a broad portfolio of industry-leading digital infrastructure and business solutions to its clients

With more than eight years’ experience, 40 locations and more than 700 employees across the world, Rahi offers a broad portfolio of industry-leading digital infrastructure and business solutions to its clients.

Make the move to a modern data protection solution while removing the budget objection from the conversation. Modernise backup with automated operations, innovated cybersecurity, and one solution for legacy and modern workloads. Eliminate the complexity of multiple backup vendors and products with one enterprise-class solution for entire IT estates with Rahi.

For more, visit www.rahisystems.com.

About Rahi

Rahi is known globally for providing audio-video, data centre, IT infrastructure, and networking and security solutions to create an integrated environment that drives efficiencies, enhances customer service and creates competitive advantages. With its global footprint, an efficient team and strong vendor relationships, Rahi can serve all kinds of technology needs anywhere in the world.

Rahi has a global presence in the US, Canada, India, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, UK, France, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, South Korea, UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia and South Africa. Follow us on LinkedIn or view more press releases.