Rain expands its 5G network to Cape Town - TechCentral

Rain, the first telecommunications operator in South Africa to launch a commercial 5G network, said on Friday that it is expanding the network to cover the country’s second largest city.

The 5G network will be available to access in parts of Cape Town from Saturday, 18 July, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

According to the coverage map on Rain’s website, areas of Cape Town that have 5G include the CBD, Green Point, Sea Point, Bloubergstrand, Durbanville, Bellville, Goodwood, Parow, Pinelands, Claremont, Lansdowne, Ottery, Plumstead, Grassy Park and Kirstenhof.

Two packages are available, both with unlimited data. The standard package (costing R699/month) caps speeds at 30Mbit/s and allows a single high-definition video stream. The premium package, at R999/month, has no speed limit and offers multiple HD-quality streams. Premium users can expect average speeds exceeding 200Mbit/s, Rain claimed in its statement. Both the standard and premium packages include a free 5G router.

Rain said it has also built additional sites in Gauteng in recent months and that coverage continues to expand. “Furthermore, Rain hopes to blanket more metro areas though out South Africa in the next 18 months,” it said, without providing details about those plans. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media