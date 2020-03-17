Rain launches uncapped 4G for R479/month - TechCentral

South Africa’s fifth mobile operator, Rain, is upping the ante with its bigger rivals, offering uncapped 4G/LTE Internet access for R479/month.

The new product offers uncapped access 24 hours a day, unlike it’s R250/month plan, which only offers unlimited surfing in off-peak periods.

However, there are a few caveats: the new plan tops out at 10Mbit/s – decent for most applications – while video streaming is at a maximum of 360p, meaning high-definition streams aren’t available.

The new product is suitable for use on any 4G/LTE device – routers (including pocket routers), smartphones and tablets

CEO Willem Roos said Rain “accelerated the go-live date” for the 24/7 unlimited 4G data offering in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and demand from consumers for Internet access at home.

“Those whose job allows them to work remotely should find the product a great help as it will remove the anxiety of uncertain, potentially high data costs,” Roos said in a statement.

The new product is suitable for use on any 4G/LTE device – routers (including pocket routers), smartphones and tablets.

Rain has coverage in the big metropolitan areas of South Africa. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media