Ramaphosa in self-quarantine after Covid exposure - TechCentral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into self-quarantine after being exposed to a dinner guest at the weekend who has since received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

The president attended the dinner on Saturday evening, his office said in a statement on Wednesday. The name of the guest has not been disclosed, but the statement said Ramaphosa wished the guest, “who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery”. He also wished other guests at the dinner “good health”.

The dinner was held to raise funds for the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. Thirty-five guests attended the dinner at an unnamed Johannesburg hotel.

“The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests,” the statement said.

“The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests yesterday, Tuesday, 27 October, that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result yesterday.”

The president’s office said Ramaphosa is screened regularly for Covid-19 by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

"The president is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest. The president will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine."