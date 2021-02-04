Reduce your electricity footprint today - and your costs forever - TechCentral

At Ellies, we are forward thinkers – aware that supply of electricity is at the heart of modern economies and that there is going to be a steady increase in demand. The pressure is rising. Research by the International Energy Agency shows that developing economies will contribute nearly 90% of global growth in demand for electricity by 2040.

Ellies is future fit with cutting-edge alternative energy and solar power solutions. We’re not merely suppliers of products, but rather end-to-end solutions – offering best-of-breed products, installation and maintenance by certified solar specialists.

Ellies has always been innovative – with a proud history of “firsts”, like inverter trolleys to carry weighty batteries, and DIY energy monitoring for homes. We want people to get into solar easily and quickly through our range of reliable, renewable energy and solar power bundles.

In the past, solar meant buying into everything. But a complete system could cost a fortune. Not anymore! With an Ellies solution, you can start your system without batteries (saving on initial costs), or without panels, and have electricity during load shedding. Opt for a system to get partially off-grid and then expand from there.

Our range includes everything from smaller solutions for homes, to medium-sized systems for small business, to tailor-made megawatt-scale solutions for energy-hungry operations like big business, manufacturing and agriculture.

Building blocks

Ellies solar solutions are building blocks to which you can add as your demand grows, making solar as a total solution affordable over time. Needs are different for different people, so we’ve made our systems scalable, flexible and attainable. We’ll tailor your solution – from design to installation to support and maintenance.

Unlike other companies who merely sell components, Ellies are partners – supporting you all the way as you can make the transition. Every shift to solar reduces the load on the grid because power generated on-site is used on-site. When you are producing electricity for your own energy needs, that power doesn’t need to be produced by our struggling utility, freeing up energy to keep the economy’s lights on.

Here’s a challenge. Take a home, for example, and look at all the appliances, lighting, devices like Wi-Fi, hi-fi systems, HD televisions, fridges, air conditioners, heating appliances, kettles, microwaves, dishwashers, washing machines, security cameras, electric fencing, alarm systems and pool pumps. Add to that a number of mobile phones, tablets and computers. Okay, we recognise not everyone has all of these things, but take a walk through your house and make a list of any device that requires electricity. You’ll be surprised by how many there are. Electrical devices have worked their way into our world without us even noticing – so, as the demand for electricity increases, supply cannot keep up.

Take the challenge today and see how you can reduce your electrical footprint with Ellies’ affordable solar solutions. Contact us on 010 800 1464 and take control of your consumption.

For more, visit Ellies’ website, connect with the company on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, call 010 800 1464, or e-mail ellies@digicallgroup.co.za.