Reunert’s +OneX swoops on cloud services firm Triple H

JSE-listed Reunert’s newly launched IT services business, +OneX – led by former top EOH executive Rob Godlonton – said on Wednesday that it is buying cloud specialist Triple H Cloud Services.

The acquisition, +OneX said in a statement, will add a “strong managed private cloud capability” to the company’s “suite of business transformation solutions and services”.

Triple H Cloud Services offers a wide portfolio of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings, including hosting, backup as a service and disaster recovery as a service. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

“The acquisition complements +OneX’s existing cloud capabilities and services, which include consulting and professional services for the major hyperscale providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure,” it said.

“Through the acquisition of Triple H Cloud Services, +OneX can now also offer its clients an affordable, managed private cloud that encompasses platform as a service, software as a service and IaaS.”

‘As a service’

TechCentral reported earlier this month that +OneX was entering the IT services market in South Africa as what Godlonton termed a “new-age systems integrator”.

The Triple H deal is +OneX’s second acquisition. Earlier in June, it revealed that it had acquired DataCore Media, a digital media and data consultancy based in Johannesburg. Godlonton has also hinted at looming acquisitions in the DevOps and information security fields.

Karind Ori, +One’s cloud and digital executive, said of the Triple H Cloud Services acquisition: “Covid-19 has accelerated cloud adoption across the world and opened the eyes of organisations to the power, agility, resilience and cost-efficiency of the ‘as-a-service’ IT consumption models. The acquisition of Triple H Cloud Services will enable us to offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of technology-agnostic cloud services as they navigate their journey towards the cloud, or, for those at higher levels of maturity, deeper into the cloud.”

He added: “We have seen more and more of our clients adopting a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy. The acquisition is a natural progression for +OneX, bolstering our ability to offer value-added solutions that enable our clients to leverage the right mix of public or private cloud solutions for their business needs and maximise the performance of their cloud environments.”

The Triple H Cloud Services private cloud platform is powered by Morpheus Data, a multi-cloud management solution. Triple H Cloud Services will continue to work closely with its former owner, the Triple H Group and Software Evolution Africa, to offer solutions. Software Evolution Africa is the Morpheus Data distributor for Africa, while +OneX is a reseller of Morpheus Data and the sole Morpheus Data managed services partner in South Africa. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media