Eskom will resume cutting 2GW from the South African grid at 9am on Friday until 6am on Monday.

“This is due to a shortage of generation capacity and depleted emergency resources, which were used extensively to supplement capacity over the past few days,” Eskom said in a statement it posted on Twitter. “In addition, we are taking out three big units for planned maintenance today.”

The power cuts began on Thursday night. — Reported by Renee Bonorchis, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP