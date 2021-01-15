Routed achieves VMware Principal Partner status - TechCentral

Routed, a local vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure provider, has announced that it has achieved VMware Principal Partner status as a cloud provider.

The Principal Partner status as a cloud provider reflects Routed’s levels of competency achieved to date, revenue and overall presence in the VMware ecosystem. The Principal Partner status was recently announced by VMware within its VMware Partner Connect programme and offers a simplified and flexible mechanism by which partners can engage with the company and its customers.

As a Principal Partner, Routed will be able to assist customers to identify and implement the perfect VMware solution for their needs. The status is awarded only to partners who have achieved the Master Services Competency across different strategic IT priorities or who have attained VMware Cloud Verified status. Routed was the first partner to be recognised with the VMware Cloud Verified partner status in Africa.

Routed MD Andrew Cruise says the partner status is hugely significant and is testament to Routed’s continuous growth year after year, not only via milestone verifications, but also by increasing in size, relevance and competency. “We are thrilled to reach Principal Partner status and look forward to delivering our skills and expertise within the cloud sector.”

Principal partners have attained the highest tiered recognition within the VMware Partner Connect programme and have had to attain very specific cross-industry solution competencies, have to prove project delivery performance, and attach Master Services competencies.

Benefits

These partners are able to tap into a host of VMware benefits, including field sales engagement, educational co-investment, deployment incentives, development funds, preferable margins and deal registration benefits.

“Routed has made a significant contribution to the development and advancement of the VMware cloud services and offerings in the local market,” says Dave Funnell, cloud provider manager at VMware sub-Saharan Africa. “Their continual investment into upskilling their team, their knowledge of the VMware cloud solutions, and their continued growth is testament to their commitment to driving VMware as the cloud solution of choice. We are delighted to welcome them as a Principal Partner, joining an elite squad of dedicated global partners.”

About Routed

Routed is a true cloud provider. Secure, robust and reliable, the Routed cloud platform is vendor neutral and offers scalable, full or hybrid cloud hosting. Engaging directly or within a channel, Routed delivers cloud and infrastructure solutions to enterprise customers, wholesale partners, resellers and affiliates. Founded in 2016 in response to a growing demand for data centre hosting solutions following the rapid growth and penetration of fast, reliable connectivity services in South Africa, Routed is led by industry veterans with over 35 years of experience in delivering and managing secure cloud and infrastructure solutions both locally and internationally. For more information, please visit www.routed.co.za.