Samsung's new folding smartphone launched - and it's crazy expensive - TechCentral

Samsung Electronics’ latest foldable smartphone is also its largest, offering users a tablet-size screen 12% bigger than its first Galaxy Fold.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the Galaxy Z Fold2’s screen measures 7.6 inches when unfolded. The 5G-compatible phone will also be Samsung’s most expensive foldable, priced at $1 999 in the US compared to $1 980 for the Galaxy Fold launched last year. It will reportedly cost R50 000 when it is launched in South Africa.

The new model, however, is facing a tough market with economic uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic cooling demand for high-end smartphones.

Despite the launch of its premium Galaxy S20 line-up in March, Samsung has fared particularly badly. Its second quarter smartphone sales plummeted 30% and South Korean tech giant ceded its position as the world’s biggest smartphone seller to Chinese rival Huawei, according to research firm Canalys.

Offered in two colours — mystic black and mystic bronze — the Galaxy Z Fold2 will go on sale later this month in about 40 countries, including South Africa. — Reported by Heekyong Yang, (c) 2020 Reuters