Interview: Sanofi seeks SA healthtech start-ups for Afric@Tech Challenge - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Thibault Crosnier Leconte, country chairman and GM at French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi, about the company’s initiative to identify and support healthtech start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Sanofi is calling for South African entries to the Afric@Tech Challenge — part of the Viva Technology 2020 event in June in Paris, France — and is specifically looking for start-ups that are innovating in the area of health and medical technology. There, they will have a chance to present their inventions to global investors and tech leaders at Europe’s largest technology event.

As part of the Afric@Tech Challenge, which closes on 6 March 2020, start-ups stand a chance to not only present their technologies at Viva Tech but also gain access to an investment partnership with Sanofi.

Listen to the podcast

In the podcast, Crosnier Leconte explains why Sanofi is interested in supporting South African – and African – healthtech start-ups and entrepreneurs and what those entering can expect from the challenge.

Sanofi at Afric@Tech comprises four challenges aimed at providing innovative and adapted solutions to improve access to medicine and healthcare in Africa. Initiated by Sanofi in all African countries, this contest will help identify, reward and accompany the best start-ups in their goal of revolutionising practices in the health sector in Africa.

Now in its third year, the event consists of four challenges, which Crosnier Leconte provides details about in the podcast.

The selected projects could also benefit from financial assistance and individual support from Sanofi, through a system of coaching and mentoring.

“The four challenges are part of Sanofi’s strategy to encourage innovation in Africa. They represent a concrete way to contribute locally through the support provided to the most audacious and innovative entrepreneurs in the achievement of their projects,” says Crosnier Leconte.

