Several Eskom units return to service - TechCentral

eskomWhile some generating units have returned to service, Eskom will implement stage-1 load shedding on Wednesday. The power utility is set to implement stage 1 from 9am until 10pm.

On Tuesday, Eskom successfully returned a generation unit each at the Medupi and Majuba power stations to service. On Monday, unit 2 at Koeberg was synchronised into the grid.

“This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system. The progress, however, is still not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current unfortunate period of load shedding,” said the utility in a statement.

Eskom said the generation system has improved as such that it will move from implementing stage-2 to stage 1 load shedding.

Meanwhile the return to service of a unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed as teams work around the clock to return them to service.

For the power utility, the colder weather also means demand for electricity has risen significantly. “We therefore urge the public to continue assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints.” — SANews