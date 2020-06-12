Sharp launches Windows collaboration display - TechCentral

Sharp Middle East & Africa has launched the world’s first Microsoft-certified Windows collaboration display (the PN-CD701) in the Gulf, Africa and CIS countries.

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp is the next-generation 4K interactive display designed to support and improve teamwork. The 70-inch (69.5-inch diagonal) interactive display meets Microsoft’s specifications, combining Sharp’s award-winning touch technology and sensors that can work with Microsoft Azure Digital Twins to monitor collaboration spaces.

The advanced feature of Windows collaboration display from Sharp brings the power of the intelligent cloud into the workplace, using a combination of IoT and productivity tools. Organisations will be able to use IoT sensor data to improve the management of heating, cooling and room booking systems within a meeting room.

“Sharp has always been at the forefront in introducing one-of-a-kind technologies. The LCD interactive screen was first introduced by Sharp a decade ago. With our expertise in this product category, we are pleased to bring a new revolution with the ‘Windows collaboration display’,” said Stanley Samuel, deputy GM, Sharp Middle East and Africa.

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has been designed to work seamlessly with the familiar Microsoft tools and applications such as Office 365, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams that increase productivity and allow for collaboration.

The interactive display also offers the ultimate user experience thanks to Sharp’s Pen-on-Paper solution and capacitive touch technology.

Organisations and teams today want to experience smarter meetings with more productive collaboration, better space utilisation and minimal setup

“Organisations and teams today want to experience smarter meetings with more productive collaboration, better space utilisation and minimal setup. We now offer this possibility through the Windows collaboration display from Sharp,” said Bharat Gupta, deputy GM, Sharp Middle East and Africa.

Equipped with USB-C connectivity, the Windows collaboration display offers a simple, single connection from your connected device that covers all the video, touch and network data needs, and even charges the same. Additional integrated wireless casting makes it easy to share information from PCs, laptops, mobiles and tablets without the need for cables.

The PN-CD701 has an attractive and elegant edge-to-edge design. The on-screen display buttons are discretely located on the front for quick and easy control. The high-quality video conferencing camera and IoT sensor hub have been integrated neatly on the top of the display. An integrated directional microphone picks up sound from anywhere in your collaboration space.

These are the unique IoT features of Windows collaboration display from Sharp:

Occupancy: The PN-CD701 is equipped with a motion sensor that detects the presence of people in the room.

The PN-CD701 is equipped with a motion sensor that detects the presence of people in the room. Air quality: The Windows collaboration display continually measures and analyses the ambient air quality.

The Windows collaboration display continually measures and analyses the ambient air quality. Temperature and humidity: Intelligent climate measurement can monitor temperature and humidity in a meeting room.

Light: An ambient light sensor helps with intelligent lighting control, as it automatically measures the level of light..

Sharp PN-CD701 video:

Sharp PN-CD701 is now available in the Middle East and African region. For more information about Windows collaboration display, you can visit this website.