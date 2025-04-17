How Sigfox SA and G-Matrix are reinventing infrastructure security

In South Africa, copper cable theft isn’t just a nuisance, it’s a national crisis. From crippling municipalities to delaying trains and knocking out power, the economic and operational damage runs deep. But a powerful new partnership between G-Matrix Systems, Bidvest Protea Coin (BPC) and Sigfox South Africa is changing the game.

At the centre of this shift is a smart, silent and scalable security solution: an innovative IoT-powered system that uses Sigfox South Africa’s ultra-reliable, low-power 0G network to detect and respond to cable tampering in real time. It’s not theoretical – it’s working, right now, and it’s already proving to be a gamechanger.

Reality on the ground

Copper theft is organised crime in overalls. It’s fast, coordinated and persistent. Cables are stripped and resold with shocking ease. Traditional security measures such as GSM alarms and CCTV are either too expensive to scale or far too easy to bypass. Even when systems are in place, by the time an alert is triggered, it’s often already too late.

And the cost isn’t just physical. Every stolen metre of cable leaves behind service interruptions, growing maintenance backlogs and a widening trust gap between the public and the providers they rely on.

Breakthrough technology: RAMAC + Sigfox SA

G-Matrix’s RAMAC system was built to tackle this problem head-on. Engineered to be nearly invisible and impossible to jam, these underground sensors detect any attempt to tamper with cable infrastructure. And they do it silently but instantly.

What truly elevates this system, though, is Sigfox South Africa’s network. The sensors tap into Sigfox’s 0G infrastructure, a low-power, long-range network that covers over 90% of South Africa’s population and roadways. Because the system sends only small packets of data and requires very little power, it’s incredibly cost-effective and the devices can run for up to five years without needing a battery change.

This means municipalities and infrastructure providers can deploy these sensors widely, even in remote areas and still be confident they’ll get real-time alerts, every time something suspicious happens.

Key features of the solution

Anti-tamper and anti-jamming sensors that operate underground

Battery life up to five years thanks to Sigfox’s ultra-low power requirements

Real-time alerts when tampering is detected

Widespread network coverage, reaching over 90% of South Africa’s population and roadways

Instant response coordination via the RAMAC portal

Why Sigfox SA works when others don’t

One of the biggest weaknesses of GSM-based security systems is their vulnerability to jamming. Thieves know how to block signals, and that makes many traditional solutions unreliable. But Sigfox’s ultra-narrowband technology is different. Its signal is incredibly difficult to interfere with, which means alerts get through, even in hostile environments where criminals are actively trying to shut things down.

On top of that, the system is built for scale. With its low data needs, long battery life and affordable pricing, it allows for vast infrastructure coverage without racking up unsustainable costs.

From crisis to control

Early deployments have already shown just how effective the RAMAC and Sigfox system can be. In areas where it has been implemented, there’s been a dramatic reduction in cable theft attempts. Each incident that’s prevented translates into thousands of rands saved, especially considering that replacing stolen cable can cost around R5 000/m.

The system’s ultra-long battery life and durable hardware mean ongoing maintenance is minimal, which keeps operational costs low. Most importantly, the consistent protection leads to fewer service outages and a noticeable improvement in public service delivery, helping municipalities keep the lights on, the water flowing and their communities satisfied.

Looking ahead

What started as a smart fix for a single problem is quickly becoming a blueprint for the future. This solution isn’t locked to one industry or region. It’s already being rolled out across water, power and transport infrastructure, and the potential for expansion into other African countries is clear.

With support from local governments, private-sector partners and infrastructure developers, Sigfox SA and G-Matrix are leading a quiet but powerful revolution in infrastructure protection – one that puts IoT at the heart of national resilience.

It’s time to rethink cable security

We’re no longer just reacting to theft. We’re predicting it, preventing it and creating a smarter, more secure future for South Africa’s infrastructure. It’s smart, scalable and built on IoT.

If you're ready to move from vulnerable to vigilant, let's talk: