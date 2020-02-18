Simplifying IT with Proline and Simplified IT Services - TechCentral

Proline, an innovative South African brand, has ignited growth and expansion for leading partner, Simplified IT Services, through the Proline Partner Programme. The programme was developed to offer real value and provide real rewards to the participating partners. Since the introduction of the Proline Partner Programme, Proline has seen many of its partners’ businesses thrive and Simplified IT Services is another success story.

A family-owned business based in the Western Cape, Simplified IT Services opened its doors in 2008 and has managed to establish a solid national footprint across seven cities with more than 5 000 end users. The company prides itself on its ability to adapt to the needs of its clients and has been a Proline partner for more than a decade.

“We support the Proline brand because it’s local and supports job creation that has a positive impact on our economy. The brand also allows for faster turnaround times on customised hardware solutions, which made a significant impact on our latest project,” explains Fahmi Jacobs, owner of Simplified IT Services. “We were able to design, quote and execute on a project comprising more than a thousand desktops, which included the customisation and imaging of the machines in a period of three weeks.”

As the largest Proline partner in the Western Cape, Simplified IT managed to not only secure the largest Proline deal in the region for 2019 but also the largest overall deal within the IT sector in the region.

“From day one, we have seen a great level of trust, partnership and understanding with Simplified IT Services,” says Michael Dockerill, Cape Town branch manager at Pinnacle. “In 2008, we took a chance, granting them unsecured credit to get started. This enabled them to go out and grab any opportunity they could get their hands on, from 9 000 Proline PCs to large enterprise servers. We’ve never looked back and will continue to look forward with the team at Simplified IT.”

Proline and Pinnacle fully support their partners, helping them to achieve their vision and growth. Simplified IT Services has achieved Gold status on the Proline Partner Programme and is committed to growing this even further into 2020. Established in 1994, Proline has spent many years building its relationship with its resellers and this strategy has delivered results through mutual growth and development.

