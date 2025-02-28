Skype is headed for the digital graveyard

It’s been a long, drawn-out farewell, but the writing’s finally on the wall for Skype.

The Microsoft-owned app that pioneered video and voice calling over the internet, appears likely have the rug pulled from under it in May, according to reports.

After years of half-hearted updates and a slow, agonising decline, it now seems that Microsoft will retire the once-dominant platform soon.

The recent discovery by tech publication XDA of hidden code in the latest Skype for Windows preview confirms the inevitable: “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams.”

Skype was a revolutionary product when it was launched in the early 2000s by founders Niklas Zennström of Sweden and Janus Friis of Denmark.

It connected people across the world with free voice and video calls, a feat that seemed almost magical at the time. But as the tech landscape shifted, Skype struggled to keep pace. The rise of smartphones, the explosion of social messaging apps and Microsoft’s own internal missteps all contributed to its gradual demise.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Skype in 2011 for US$8.5-billion was supposed to be a new chapter, a revitalisation. Instead, it became a series of confusing pivots and failed integrations. Remember the ill-fated attempt to merge Skype with Windows 10’s built-in messaging apps? Or the constant redesigns that seemed to alienate more users than they attracted?

The truth is, Skype never quite found its footing in the mobile-first era. While other platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord thrived, Skype languished, becoming a relic of a bygone internet age. Even during the pandemic, when videoconferencing became essential, Skype was largely overlooked in favour of Zoom and, ironically, Microsoft’s own Teams.

Indeed, Teams is where Microsoft is directing the remaining Skype users. Teams, originally designed for enterprise collaboration, has evolved into a versatile communication platform that can handle everything from casual chats to large-scale video meetings.

Skype’s story is a cautionary tale that even the most successful platforms can become obsolete if they fail to adapt. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

