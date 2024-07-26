Skyworth’s Portable Google TV: freedom and versatility

In a world where versatility meets cutting-edge technology, Skyworth introduces the ultimate companion for all South Africans: the world’s first 24-inch, full-HD Portable Google TV.

Designed to blend seamlessly into every aspect of your life – whether you’re camping under the stars, enjoying a braai with friends, staying stylish on the move or turning any spot into a remote office – this innovative device redefines what it means to watch TV.

Versatility that goes anywhere

From the cosiness of your living room to the rugged outdoors, the Skyworth 24-inch Portable Google TV adapts effortlessly to any environment. Its lightweight design and durable leather hand-carry strap make it as portable as your smartphone, while robust features ensure exceptional performance both indoors and outdoors.

Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series in the comfort of your home or streaming live sports during a weekend camping trip, this portable TV promises unmatched entertainment wherever you choose to go.

Camping adventures – bringing home comforts to the great outdoors: Imagine sitting by the crackling campfire with your favourite series playing in vibrant full-HD on your Skyworth Portable Google TV. Boasting a 24-inch 1080p LED display, it delivers crisp visuals that remain true to life, even under the open sky. Its matte screen minimises glare, ensuring your viewing experience is undisturbed by ambient light. And with a built-in battery that lasts up to three hours and supports solar charging, you can keep the entertainment going, no matter how far off the beaten path you wander.

Product features and benefits

Skyworth’s Portable Google TV is a versatile powerhouse designed to elevate your viewing experience with advanced features such as:

Crystal-clear 1080p FHD display

Enjoy vivid, lifelike visuals on a 24-inch LED screen with a resolution of 1 920×1 080 FHD and a wide 178-degree viewing angle.

Delivers sharp images and accurate colours, ensuring an immersive viewing experience whether indoors or outdoors.

Enhanced audio with Dolby Audio technology

Immerse yourself in superior sound quality with two Dolby Audio front-facing 6W speakers.

Experience clear dialogue and deep, rich bass that enhances your entertainment experience.

Unmatched portability and design

Weighs just 4kg and features a leather strap hand-carry for easy transport and travel, ideal for any user.

Ultra-thin profile (13.5mm at its thinnest point) with a sleek sunset orange or grey front speaker design and white metal finish, blending style with functionality.

Versatile power options

Built-in battery offers up to three hours of continuous use, perfect for extended viewing sessions or during power outages.

Supports solar charging and car charging, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment even in remote areas.

Seamless connectivity and entertainment

Integrated Google TV provides access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

5GB+8GB storage allows for downloading apps and movies for offline viewing, perfect for travel or outdoor adventures.

Elegant and modern design

Ultra-narrow bezel and white metal back panel create a sophisticated look suitable for any environment.

Choice between sunset orange and grey accents add a touch of vibrancy, making it a stylish addition to your home or outdoor setup.

Seaside symphony backboard design captures the essence of the ocean with deep blue and golden sand visuals, depicted through yellow and blue ink-splattered particles on the TV’s back cover.

Perfect for every scenario

Ideal for camping, outdoor gatherings, remote work and everyday use with its matte screen that minimises glare.

Offers versatility and reliability in various lighting conditions, ensuring optimal viewing pleasure.

Conclusion

The Skyworth Portable Google TV combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled portability, making it an essential companion for every South African. Being the world’s number-one 24-inch Google TV and South Africa’s first portable Google TV, whether you’re enjoying a braai with friends, spending quality time with family, working remotely or relaxing at home, this innovative device promises a superior entertainment experience wherever you go.

About Skyworth

Skyworth continues to innovate and redefine the overall viewing experience, blending advanced technology with the specific lifestyle needs of its consumers. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Skyworth’s products are designed to enhance every aspect of life, whether indoors or outdoors.

For more information, visit Skyworth’s website or contact Brennan Strydom on [email protected] or 010 020 8600.