Solar solutions from Ellies to meet your diverse needs - TechCentral

With a 15% hike in the price of electricity this month, the requirement for a powerful, long-term energy solution is more than just about protecting the environment and having a reliance source of power: It is a bottom-line essential.

Ellies is the solar solutions thought leader. Our knowledge has set the bar, and with over 40 years’ experience and innovation, Ellies has become a household name and is at the forefront of future-fit solutions.

Africa is one of the best places in the world to capitalise on solar energy, yet people are still wary. This is the result of those who bought into solar early but suffered the cost of expensive and unreliable products and inexperienced installers.

This will not happen with Ellies. We’ve done extensive research to select the best products, develop ideal systems and train electricians in the specialised area of solar power installations. We are focused on making solar energy easier to understand so people can make better informed decisions.

Ellies has actively worked with Sunsynk to develop technologically superior inverters that are more efficient than many others on the market and comply with international quality in terms of “islanding”, “grid regulations” and safety standards including anti-arcing, PV lightning protection, insulation resistance protection, output short circuit or overcharging issues.

Sunsynk inverters

In fact, with a Sunsynk inverter you can get into solar without using batteries. No other inverter can do this – allowing you to start with panels and an inverter and add batteries later – which means you can start off small and grow your solution to generate more power or store more energy as your capacity demand increases.

Ellies only supplies the highest-quality inverters money can buy. They can be programmed to charge batteries when electricity is cheaper and discharge them during peak times – saving costs by avoiding grid usage during peak tariff times. The smart load system allows you to power appliances that are not connected to your battery bank directly from the solar panels – reducing energy consumption significantly. They also come with Wi-Fi and GSM communication systems allowing for remote technical and performance monitoring via a mobile app. We have access to the monitoring system, which also notifies us about issues that need attention.

Ellies uses only lithium-ion batteries because they are more durable and longer lasting. Lithium-ion batteries are not only safer than faded cell batteries but also do not have to be replaced as often, making them a better investment.

We keep a record of installations and what the solar system comprises. With up-to-date information, our local installers can provide maintenance and regular check-ups on performance.

In our experience, we recommend the best choice should be the only choice – so visit ellies.co.za to see the best entry-level standard 5kW and comprehensive medium 5kW solutions on the market. Whatever your needs, from commercial to household, Ellies will customise solar solutions that are definitely worthwhile.

