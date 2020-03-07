South Africa is on top of coronavirus, health minister says - TechCentral

The South African government is adequately prepared to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with only a single case confirmed so far, health minister Zweli Mkhize said.

A 38-year-old man who travelled to Italy and returned to Durban via Dubai on an Emirates flight was confirmed as having tested positive on Thursday. The authorities are now tracking down people who were in close contact with the man, who is not showing signs of serious illness.

“South Africans can fight this and can deal with this. It is possible to contain this virus,” Mkhize said on Friday in Hilton, northwest of Durban, after meeting with parents from the school that is attended by the infected man’s children. “We are not recommending the closure of schools, the cancellation of matches. We are on top of the situation.”

We are not recommending the closure of schools, the cancellation of matches. We are on top of the situation

The school, Cowan House, has been closed and will remain shut for the time being, board member Andrew Barnes said at the briefing.

It took more than two months for the virus to reach South Africa from mainland China where it originated, giving the authorities time to prepare for its inevitable arrival. Globally, the number of confirmed cases is over 100 000, with more than 3 400 people having died.

Nedbank said one of its Durban-based employees who came in contact with the infected man has been self-quarantined awaiting the results of tests for the disease. — Reported by Mike Cohen and Derek Alberts, with assistance from Roxanne Henderson, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP