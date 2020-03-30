South Africa records second Covid-19 death - TechCentral

South Africa has recorded the second death resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is with sadness that we announce the second death of a patient, who had tested positive for Covid-19. The 74-year-old male had been in ICU and on ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

He had travelled to the Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms. He was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on 27 March.

“It has been reported to us that the deceased patient had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated. He presented with the following symptoms: respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure, decreased saturation and his temperature was above 38 degrees,” said Mkhize.

The deceased’s family and 14 health workers, including three specialist doctors, who were in contact with him are now in quarantine and are being monitored. — SANews