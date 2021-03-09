South Africa's economy shrank the most in 100 years in 2020 - TechCentral

South Africa’s economy contracted the most in a century in 2020 as restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic ravaged output and disrupted trade.

GDP shrank 7%, compared to a 0.2% expansion in 2019, according to a report released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday. That’s the biggest decline since 1920, when output dropped by 11.9% during the two-year post-World War 1 recession, central bank data shows.

GDP expanded an annualised 6.3% in the three months to December from the previous quarter, following a revised 67.3% increase in the three months to September. The median estimate of 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 5.6% increase. GDP contracted 4.1% year on year in the fourth quarter, which means output is still down from 2019.

Other Key Points: