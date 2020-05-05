Spotify finally brings family plan to South Africa - TechCentral

Streaming music giant Spotify Technology has finally launched one of the most requested features to South African users – a discounted family plan allowing family members to get access for R99.99/month, or R40 more than a single-user subscription.

Spotify Premium Family is available to up to six family members, including the primary account holder, living under one roof.

Under the terms and conditions on its website, Spotify states that “the subsidiary account holders must be family members residing at the same address”.

We may from time to time ask for re-verification of your home address in order to confirm that you are still meeting the eligibility criteria

“Upon activation of a subsidiary Premium Family account, you will be asked to verify your home address. We may from time to time ask for re-verification of your home address in order to confirm that you are still meeting the eligibility criteria.”

The company said it uses Google Maps address search to help users find and set their address. “The address you enter upon activation or re-verification will be subject to the Google Maps additional terms of service and Google privacy policy.”

Eligibility criteria

“Spotify reserves the right to terminate or suspend access to the Spotify Premium Family service and the Spotify Premium Family account(s) immediately and at any time if you fail to meet the eligibility criteria and as otherwise set out in the Spotify terms and conditions of use,” it said.

“With Premium Family, all family members get uninterrupted access to over 50 million tracks and over one million podcast titles through their own individual Spotify Premium account, meaning that each member will have a place for their own saved music, podcasts and playlists, and get Spotify’s recommendations for their unique listening tastes,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new family plan offers: