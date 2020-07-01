Spotify launches Premium Duo - R80/month for two users - TechCentral

The world’s largest music streaming company, Spotify, on Wednesday launched Premium Duo, offering access to its premium plan for R80/month for two people.

Usually, a Spotify subscription costs R60/month, so this is a saving of R40/month — provided the two subscribers live in the same household.

Duo is being rolled out in 55 markets worldwide simultaneously, including South Africa.

Each individual gets their own Premium account under one plan in addition to benefits like access to Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made for the two subscribers to discover music together.

“With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all your personalised playlists and features tailored just for you,” the company said in a statement. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media