Rain gets the better of Eskom - load shedding all weekend - TechCentral

Eskom will implement stage-2 load shedding from midday on Friday, with the cuts expected to continue all weekend, as heavy rains impact the utility’s ability to burn coal.

In a statement on Friday morning, Eskom said it has been forced to implement the scheduled power interruptions after it shut down five generating units at the Medupi power station. It blamed the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in the Lehalale area on Thursday night.

“The area experienced 65mm of rain, which added to the constraints caused by the heavy rains due to storm Eliose over the past two weeks,” it said.

“Eskom has implemented contingency plans and deployed additional resources to deal with the heavy rainfalls in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the teams are working hard to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media