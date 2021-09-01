Standard Bank working to fix mobile app problems

Standard Bank said on Wednesday that customers using its mobile banking app have been experiencing slow response times and intermittent problems when trying to log in.

The bank said it is working identify the cause of the problem and encouraged customers to use alternative self-service channels until the issue has been resolved.

Internet and cellphone banking are unaffected by the disruption, it said.

“We are acutely aware of the impact that the disruption to one of our most popular banking channels is having on our customers,” said Standard Bank head of engineering for South Africa Khomotso Molabe in a statement.

“We have left no stone unturned to have the mobile banking app up and running to 100% of its capacity. Standard Bank’s technical teams are in the process of isolating the root cause and adding the necessary capacity to ensure that full functionality is restored to the service.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media