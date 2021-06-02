Standard Chartered bank to launch cryptocurrency trading platform - TechCentral

A Standard Chartered unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in Britain and Europe, targeting institutional clients, the bank said on Wednesday.

The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank’s innovation arm, and BC Technology Group, which operates Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange OSL.

The move from Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused StanChart is one of the strongest endorsements yet from a mainstream lender for cryptocurrencies, as global banks juggle clients’ interest in the digital coins with concerns about their risks.

StanChart’s new platform will target the European market, connecting institutional traders with counterparties trading bitcoin, ether and other digital assets, the bank said.

The move marks a contrast with StanChart rival HSBC, whose CEO last month the bank has no plans to launch a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.

“We have a strong conviction that digital assets are here to stay and will be adopted by the institutional market as a highly relevant asset class,” said Alex Manson of SC Ventures.

OSL was the first cryptoexchange to be licensed by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission. — Reported by Alun John and Lawrence White, (c) 2021 Reuters