Stellenbosch software firm Skynamo secures R435-million in funding - TechCentral

Stellenbosch-based field sales technology provider Skynamo has secured a US$30-million (R435-million) investment from American software investor Five Elms Capital.

The company will use the investment to accelerate adoption of its field sales mobile app and cloud-based management platform, while scaling up operations in the US, the UK and Southern Africa.

Skynamo serves its customers from its Stellenbosch, Johannesburg, Durban and London offices and has chosen Atlanta as its US headquarters, the company said in a statement announcing the deal.

“Skynamo increases sales rep productivity and effectiveness by digitising paper-based processes, automating administrative tasks, and enabling easy access to customer and product information in the field,” it said.

“GPS technology provides managers with a real-time view of sales activity and sales rep effectiveness in the field, so they can coach their reps remotely.”

Skynamo integrates with enterprise resource planning and accounting software such as Sage, Acumatica, SAP, Xero and Quickbooks to provide field sales reps with the product and customer information and order history while on the road or on site at a customer.

Founded in 2012, the company (formerly Honeybee CRM) has about 65 employees in South Africa, the UK and the US. Its field sales mobile app and cloud-based management platform is used by small to large manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors with sales teams in the field, it said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media