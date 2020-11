MultiChoice Group subsidiary SuperSport has secured the broadcasting rights for the Premier League for a further three seasons, meaning the JSE-listed pay-television operator has extended the relationship to 2025.

The rights extend across the entire broadcast territory of sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, in all languages and through all distribution platforms, including television, Internet and mobile, SuperSport said on Tuesday in a statement. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media