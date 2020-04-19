TalkCentral: Ep 273 - 'Lockdown diaries' - TechCentral

Against all expectations, your hosts Duncan McLeod and Regardt van der Berg are back for another lockdown episode of TalkCentral.

On the podcast this week: why e-commerce companies should be allowed to trade on an unfettered basis; why the hard lockdown needs to end on 30 April; and the interesting dynamics of Icasa’s emergency temporary spectrum allocation.

Also this week, Duncan and Regardt discuss the new iPhone SE from Apple and chat about Star Trek: Picard.

Duncan’s pick this week is Just Cause 4 (currently free in the Epic Games store), and Regardt has picked a new pair of Logitech over-ear headphones.

Watch the podcast

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website or watching them on YouTube. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page.