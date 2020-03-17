Tap R180-billion UIF to fight coronavirus fallout, gov't urged - TechCentral

South Africa’s biggest labour organisation and the nation’s main business lobby are pushing the government to find a way to utilise an unemployment fund with assets of about R180-billion to fight the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cosatu and Business Unity South Africa, or Busa, told the government at a meeting on Monday that it must find ways to use the Unemployment Insurance Fund to finance temporary layoffs and other methods of supporting companies whose finances have been hit, representatives of both organisations said.

While South Africa has had only 62 confirmed cases of the virus, the number is expected to grow and the government has imposed travel bans, school closures and other restrictions to slow its spread. The rand and stock prices have plunged.

Using the UIF in the fight against the virus could leave thousands of workers without any safety net

The outbreak comes at a time when South Africa is already in recession and its state-owned companies, including Eskom, are deep in debt. That gives the country little fiscal room to bail out struggling industries.

“Much more needs to be done,” said Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator. In addition to the UIF, other state organisations such as the Industrial Development Corp and the Development Bank of Southern Africa should assist, he said.

Using the UIF in the fight against the virus could leave thousands of workers, who faced unemployment even before the disease became a pandemic, without any safety net. South African companies this year announced plans to cut more than 10 000 jobs by the start of March.

Loan holidays

Parks also suggested that the Public Investment Corp, the R2.1-trillion fund manager that oversees the pensions of state workers and the UIF, should be tapped. Private banks should consider loan holidays for struggling consumers, he said.

All employed South Africans and employers pay into the UIF, and regulations would need to be altered to allow it to be used in the manner suggested, the organisations said. The government’s contingency reserve, about R5-billion, can also be used, said Martin Kingston, vice chairman of Busa.

Business representatives argued for the government to reprioritise its spending away from non-essential state companies, such as the bankrupt national airline, said people familiar with the talks. The state should focus on health-care and supporting crucial institutions such as Eskom and state rail and ports company Transnet, they said. There should also be relief for companies struggling to meet debt repayment commitments, they said.

More meetings are planned soon and action from the government is expected, they said. Monday’s meeting was attended by a number of cabinet ministers. — Reported by Antony Sguazzin, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP